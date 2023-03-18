Kano NNPP guber candidate calls for arrest of APC chairman over alleged electoral fraud | The Guardian Nigeria News

The gubernatorial candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano, Abba Kabiru Yusuf has called for the immediate arrest of Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Prince Abdullahi Abbas for allegedly perpetrating electoral violence.

Yusuf made the call shortly after casting a ballot at his polling unit 033 Balarabe Alalu primary school, Diso Chirenchi ward in Gwale LGAs of the state.

The governor hopeful who expressed satisfaction with the electoral conduct in his constituency however worried that he had received credible information on how the ruling party prevented NNPP supporters from casting their ballots in various places.

Yusuf who accused the APC leader of leading violent attacks against NNPP members at his (Abbas) poling unit equally lamented the negligence of security agencies to arrest the situation.

“I have confidence that INEC will conduct credible election as you can see I have just cast my ballot and the process is seamless however,…