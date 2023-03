The president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu cast his vote in the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections in the Ikeja area of Lagos State on Saturday. Tinubu who won the February 25th presidential election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) cast his vote at polling Unit 085, Ward F, Sunday Adigun Alausa in […]

