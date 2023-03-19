2023 election: 26-year-old Rukayat Shittu wins assembly seat in Kwara







The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Rukayat Shittu, has been declared the winner of the Kwara State House of Assembly election. Shittu, who is 26 years old, will represent the Owode/Onire Constituency in the Asa Local Government Area in the state. READ ALSO: AbdulRazaq declared winner of Kwara State governorship election The Independent National Electoral […]

