2023 election: Governor Buni wins re-elected in Yobe State | The Guardian Nigeria News

The incumbent governor, Mai Mala Buni, has emerged as the winner of the Yobe State gubernatorial election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced on Sunday that Governor Buni won his re-election after winning in all 17 Local Government Areas (LGA) in the state

Buni, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled a total of 317,113 votes to defeat his co-contenders in the state governorship election held on Saturday.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sharif Abdullahi, emerged second with a total score of 104,259 votes.

Governor Buni is returning as the state’s governor for the second time on Monday, May 29.

INEC’s returning officer in the state, Prof. Umar Pate, said accredited voters are 459,492, valid votes are 444,567, and total votes cast are 457,781.