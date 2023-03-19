Buhari advises voters to collect politicians’ money, vote conscience | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised voters to pocket the money offered by politicians but still vote their conscience.

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday during the governorship and state assembly elections in Daura, Katsina State.

“I am aware that the money is not there like before for people to sway voters like they used to do,” Buhari said.

“And if they bring out money now, the people should pocket it and still vote their conscience.”

The president also noted that he was not surprised by the results of the presidential elections on Saturday, February 25, which saw Bola Tinubu emerge as president-elect.

He expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the governorship and state assembly elections across the country.

“I am sure we are going to win, again,” Buhari told newsmen after casting his vote at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit 003 in Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari added that…