Inmates: 122 males, three females on death row in Gombe, Bauchi – NCoS | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) says it has no fewer than 125 inmates on death row in its facilities in Gombe and Bauchi States.

NCoS officials confirmed this while responding to a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on death penalty in Gombe and Bauchi.

The Controller of Corrections in Gombe, Mr Lawal Gusau said the Service has 94 inmates comprising 93 males and one female on death row in its facility in the state.

He said the inmates were awaiting execution of the death penalty.

According to him, there are 1,692 inmates in the state as at Feb. 28, 2023.

He said 94 of the 1,692 inmates were on death row and seven lifers while 770 convicted inmates and 821 awaiting trial.

In Bauchi, about 31 inmates on death row were awaiting execution in the state.

The Statistics Officer, NCoS, Bauchi State Command, DSC Abdullahi Usman said the 24 inmates comprised 22 males and two females.

He said that seven males of the 24 inmates were awaiting execution by…