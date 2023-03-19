



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano has accused the main opposition party New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) of circulating fake election results. A statement by the spokesperson of APC gubernatorial candidate Muhammad Garba on Saturday said the fake results being circulated by the opposition party were intended to mislead unsuspecting members of the […]

The post Kano guber poll: APC accuses NNPP of circulation fake results appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper