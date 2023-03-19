Make christians SGF, CoS, group urges Tinubu — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Concerned Christians of Nigeria (CCN) in Kaduna State, has asked the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to reserve positions of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President for Christians.

According to the group, since the President-Elect and the Vice President-Elect are both Muslims, it is imperative for the two positions to go to Christians for the sake of fairness, equity and justice.

This was contained in a statement by the leader of the group, John Audu-Kwaturu, titled, ‘Presidential Election: Christian Group Tasks Tinubu on Inclusive, Equitable Appointments,’ issued in Kaduna.

The group said: “In the next political dispensation under the Tinubu government, there should be more appointments such that Christians would have a sense of belonging in the country.

“The presidency should be inclusive and fair. It is no longer news that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with Kashim Shattima, the Vice…