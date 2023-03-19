Osimhen's 25th goal of the season moves Napoli closer to Serie A title







Victor Osimhen scored two goals to help Napoli thrash fellow countryman, Ola Aina’s club, Torino 4-0 in a Serie A encounter at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday afternoon. The win means Napoli temporarily go 21 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan, who will host Juventus later on Sunday. Osimhen as usual opened the […]

