Governor Babajide SanwoOlu has won 18 of the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos, while Labour Party emerged the winner in Amuwo Odofin, as the state Independent National Electoral Commission awaits the result from Eti Osa LGA, where the election was done today.

The post Poor outing for PDP as SanwoOlu clears 18 LGAs, LP wins Amuwo Odofin appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper