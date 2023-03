“Oh, I have just lost another chance to win N150, 000,” Jide Adeleke agonised, almost drawn to tears. “It was just one figure that spoilt the whole ticket,” the 15-year-old SSS II student of a secondary school in Agbado Ijaiye, lamented before his friends who encouraged him not to give up.

