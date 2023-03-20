2023 election: Bala Mohammed wins re-election in Bauchi | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of Saturday’s governorship election with 525,280 votes against his closest rival, Sadique Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 432,272 votes.

The Returning Officer, Prof Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed of the Federal University, Dutse, declared the incumbent Governor, Mohammed the winner, having fulfilled all the requirements of the law.

The returning officer said that the total number of registered voters stood at 2,749,268 while accredited voters were 1,058,381.

Prof Sabo said that Bala Mohammed of PDP polled 525,280 votes while Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar of APC garnered 432,272 votes. Senator Haliru Dauda Jika of NNPP scored 60,496 votes,

The total valid votes were 1,034,379, rejected votes 15,221 and total votes cast were 1049,600.

PDP’s Mohammed won in 15 of the 20 local councils of Toro; Tafawa Balewa, Ningi, Alkaleri, Dass,…