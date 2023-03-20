2023 election: Zamfara speaker Magarya loses re-election bid | The Guardian Nigeria News

Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, has lost his re-election bid to Bilyaminu Ismail of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Magarya, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost his Zurmi West constituency re-election bid to the PDP candidate with 9,530 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) returning officer, Muddasir Moriki, announced on Sunday that Ismail scored 11,213 votes.

“I, Muddasir Ismail, the returning officer of the 2023 Zurmi West State Assembly Constituency election held on March 18, 2023. The election was contested by candidates with the following votes. Mu’azu Nasiru of APC scored 9,530 votes and Isma’il Bilyaminu of PDP scored 11,213 votes,” Moriki said

“Therefore, Isma’il Bilyaminu of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, has been declared elected.”

The deputy speaker of the house, Musa Bawa Yankuzo, and the deputy leader of the house, Nasiru Lawal…