The State Collation Officer for the governorship election in Enugu State, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, has suspended collation of results emanating from Nkanu East Council of the state, following allegation of non-usage of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System..

The post Enugu guber: INEC suspends collation of results in Nkanu East appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper