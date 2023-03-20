Kwarans voted for progress, says ‘recommitted’ AbdulRazaq following re-election | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said the overwhelming victory that the All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded in the Saturday polls underscored the desire of the citizens to continue along the path of positive progress Kwara has recorded over the past three years.

“This victory is truly humbling, and we give all glory to God who has made this happen. It speaks to our people’s understanding of our history, their appreciation of the progress made between yesterday and today, and their commitment to a greater tomorrow. It reflects the wishes of Kwarans at home and in diaspora to sustain the gains of the past three and half years. It means they appreciate our modest efforts to improve the lot of our state,” the Governor said in a statement.

“My profound appreciation goes to all the stakeholders for the truly pan-Kwara mandate: young or old, men and women, traditional and religious institutions, civil servants, private sector players, thoughts…