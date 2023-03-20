Ohaneze urges FG to intervene in ethnic profiling of Igbos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Apex Igbo Socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged Federal Government to intervene into what it described as “ethnic profiling of the Igbo in Lagos State” since 2023 election began.

The group also wanted the Federal Government to look into attendant hardship which Igbo people had been subjected to with a view to averting the impending tragedy.

This is contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Alex Ogbonnia in Enugu on Monday, titled “What have Igbos done”.

According to him, there is need to end atrocities against the Igbos in Lagos State before it degenerates into other untold consequences.

“We, therefore, call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of DSS, the Governor of Lagos State, as well as Bola Tinubu and others, to wade into this ethnic profiling of the Igbo in Lagos.

“Ohanaeze…