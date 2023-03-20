



Tells PDP Candidates to submit required documents for legal battle within 72 hours The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has kicked against the results of the just-concluded Imo state House of Assembly elections which took place on Saturday. Speaking to Journalists in Abuja on Monday, Anyanwu rejected the results in […]

The post PDP national secretary rejects 'sham' Imo election results, sets up legal team appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper