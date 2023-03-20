SDP congratulates Sanwo-Olu, urges inclusive governance | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State has congratulated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his victory at Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC on Monday morning declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the poll, defeating all his 15 opponents with 762,134 votes for a second term in office.

The state SDP Chairman, Mr Femi Olaniyi (aka Ferrari), in a statement on Monday in Lagos, said that Sanwo-Olu’s victory showed his popularity.

Olaniyi, who urged Sanwo-Olu to be magnanimous in victory, however called for inclusive governance.

“In the spirit of sportsmanship, we want to congratulate Sanwo-Olu on his deserved victory at the Saturday’s Governorship election.

“”Sanwo-Olu’s re-election provides him another opportunity to justify the hope reposed on him by the people.

“It is a time to reflect and chat a way to get the dividends of democracy across to the masses. It is another opportunity to…