2023 election: PDP candidate Kefas wins Taraba governorship election | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agbu Kefas, has been declared the winner of the Taraba State gubernatorial election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) state returning officer, Prof. Muhammed Abdulaziz, announced on Tuesday that Kefas polled 257,926 votes in the Saturday, March 18, election and has fulfilled the requirements to be named the governor-elect.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Muhammad Yahaya, scored 202,277 votes to emerge second, and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 141,502 votes.

Kefas, a retired Nigerian army lieutenant colonel, while addressing journalists, called on his co-contestants in the race to join hands with him to move the state forward.

According to him, the victory was an indication of the dominance and good work that the present PDP administration has been doing in the state since 1999.

“I am grateful to God for the victory; I will do more for the…