Contributors receive N208b as unemployment benefits in six months | The Guardian Nigeria News

Out-of-job Nigerians cashed out N207.91 billion being the 25 per cent unemployment pension benefits from their retirement savings account (RSAs) in the second half of last year alone.

Pension contributors who were disengaged and are unable to secure other jobs for four months are entitled to 25 per cent drawdown from the total saving.

In the fourth quarter alone, the drawdown was N111.73 billion, which was over N105 billion above N6.4 billion withdrawn in the same period in 2021. The third quarter of 2022 also saw unemployment pension benefits hitting N96.18 billion.

The spike in the outflow from the pension funds as contained in the quarterly reports of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) underpins rising job losses.

Nigeria’s current unemployment status is a subject of speculation, as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has not conducted a survey in over tw o years. The last report, which was released in 2020, put the…