Deputy Senate president Omo-Agege loses Delta governorship bid to Oborevwori | The Guardian Nigeria News

18 hours ago
Year in and year out, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, conducts elections into various offices in Nigeria, either through the main general elections, the bye-elections or other elections.
18 hours ago
This week, the opening salvo will be fired to signal the onset of the final round of voting in Nigeria’s electoral marathon. This is not a reference to the state-level ballots that occurred around the country on Saturday, March 18.
18 hours ago
When and if he is eventually sworn…
Source: Guardian Newspaper