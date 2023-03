Popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, and also PDP deputy Governor aspirant has reacted to the recently concluded elections in Lagos state. She reacted to the election on her social media handle, precisely twitter that, “I’m glad that we could at least speak up. Thank you once again, Lagos, for showing your daughter support. As I […]

