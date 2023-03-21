INEC denies issuing directive to distort Abia governorship election | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied a story alleging that its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, issued a directive at variance with the approved guidelines of the commission to distort Abia governorship election results collation.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, advised the public to disregard the story as fake news

Oyekanmi said that Yakubu never called the Returning Officer to give her a directive.

“Rather, the Returning Officer wanted the official communication on the Commission’s decision to suspend the collation of results in Abia State.

“The Chairman then directed that pending the delivery of the hard copies, the soft copies of the Commission’s letter be forwarded immediately to the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Enugu State and the Administrative Secretary of Abia State.

“The Returning Officer for Abia State then directed that the contents of the letter…