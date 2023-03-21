Kano 2023: APC rejects governorship election result | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has rejected the result validating the election of the New Nigerian People’s Party’s (NNPP) Abba Yusuf as governor-elect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission had on Monday declared Yusuf as the winner of the election.

Announcing the result in Kano, the state Returning Officer, Prof. Doko Ibrahim, the Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, said Yusuf polled 1,019,602 votes to emerge victorious.

He said that the flagbearer defeated his closest rival and incumbent Deputy governor of the state, Malam Yusuf Gawuna of the APC, who scored 892,705 votes.

But reacting to this at a news conference in Kano on Tuesday, the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, said the APC would challenge the result.

Abbas, who was represented by the party’s Legal Adviser, Mr Abdul Adamu Fagge, insisted that the election should be declared inconclusive.

According to him,…