Lingering economic challenges push 44 firms off NGX list in seven years | The Guardian Nigeria News

•As investors urge incoming govt on capital market devt

Parlous infrastructure, foreign exchange (forex) shortages, multiple taxation, among others have been linked to rising cases of firms being delisted from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), especially in the manufacturing sector as investors at the weekend, charged the incoming government not to handle issues of the capital market with levity.

The investors urged the government to be committed to creating policies that would soothe the yearnings of operators in the sector and make the sector more competitive.

In addition, they urged the government to leverage the capital market for the provision of funds needed to finance energy, transportation and social infrastructure projects both at federal and state level, beyond the budget.

The investors, who argued that the outgoing administration witnessed the highest number of delisted firms, described this as a ‘colossal’ loss to the market and shareholders.

According to…