A Nigerian mechanic addressed simply as Mr. Timothy has returned ₦10.8 million mistakenly sent to his bank account.

Timothy’s act of honesty and integrity has received a lot of commendations from Twitter users since the video went viral while some others slammed him for returning the money.

Popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is among those who have hailed the mechanic for demonstrating true integrity and principle in the face of temptation and adversity in Nigeria.

“God bless Mr Timothy, who returned N10.8M naira that was mistakenly transferred to him. You will not lack, favour, peace and long life,” Henshaw tweeted in her reaction to the video.

— Kate Amaka Henshaw (@HenshawKate) March 20, 2023

A few other people also joined Henshaw in praising Timothy for returning the money.