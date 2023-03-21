Nasarawa 2023: APC wins 11, opposition 12 Assembly seats | The Guardian Nigeria News

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has won 11 out of the 24 seats of the state House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won eight seats, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) clinched two seats each.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the results as collated from the various centres across the state.

However, the result of Lafia Central state constituency was declared inconclusive by INEC.

According to the results, the re-elected members and their parties included the incumbent Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Abdullahi (APC- Umaisha/Ugya), Nehemiah Dandaura (APC-Akwanga North), Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), Danladi Jatau (APC- Kokona West) and Ibrahim Nana (APC-Keffi West).

Others elected on the platform of APC were Muhammad Omadefu (APC-Keana), Suleiman Yakubu (APC- Awe South), Hajara Danyaro (APC-Nasarawa…