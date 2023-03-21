Osun to enact disability protection law – Adeleke | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Tuesday said that the state will soon enact disability law to cater for the needs of people living with disabilities.

Adeleke said this during the distribution of support materials to people with disabilities in Osogbo.

The governor said his administration would review the legal framework as it affects the people with disabilities within state.

He said that all the needed legislative and executive actions toward the enactment of law would be launched without further delay.

“Our administration is committed to supporting this segment of the citizenry. We will work to comply with local and international best practices.

“More specifically, our administration will review the legal framework as it affects the people with disabilities within Osun state.

“Osun must get a disability law in due course to cater for the needs of this class of our society.

“To our people with special needs, this administration will ensure that the final law addresses…