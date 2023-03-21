Residents seek FG’s intervention over intimidation, harassment in Abule-Ado | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ndi-Igbo residents in Abule-Ado, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to come to their aid against victimisation and intimidation by indigenes in the area.



Speaking on behalf of the group, Chairman Ndigbo Bina Abule-ado, Nwafuribe Chukwudiegwu, said the occurrences, which had been on before the 2023 general election, were intensified after the presidential election and the day of the governorship and House of Assembly polls.



The protestants carried placards with various inscription such as: ‘Some individuals in Abule-ado should leave Igbos alone, we are peaceful,’ ‘we want a country where equity and justice is watchword,’ It’s our rights to vote, we are peaceful people,’ No Igbo contested in the election, the votes are not Igbos… Why the attack, ‘the police should stop aiding violence, they are to protect, not kill’ and ‘we have been living together peacefully, until this election, why the fight?’



Chukwudiegwu explained that on…