A ‘victory’ on trial: when the ‘popular’ vote is unpopular | The Guardian Nigeria News

Since the end of military juntas and the return to a democratic system of government in Nigeria about a quarter of a century ago, six (except for the latest) presidential polls have so far been conducted. None of these elections was free of contestation. The outcomes were legally disputed and battled up to the Supreme Court level in that the final decision on the officially backed winner (sworn into office) was not made at the ballot boxes but at the jury box or the courtrooms.

The recent presidential election is not only headed in the same direction but also many Nigerian voters and observers (local and foreign) of the election are expressing scepticism on its outcome to a level not seen in the history of the country’s democracy, deeming it the most fraudulent elections of all time, FOAT.

Their repudiation of the outcome is predicated on fact that the conduct of the elections was not consistent with the legislatively supported electoral guidelines and that the electoral body,…