Buhari turns down NASS bill on power to summon president, governors | The Guardian Nigeria News

Constitution amendment bills on power to summon presidents and governors suffered another major setback as President Muhammadu Buhari has withheld his assent.

Buhari’s withholding of presidential assent to the Constitution alteration bill and 18 others became a source of concern to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the Senate, Tuesday.

The President had on Friday last week, assented to 16 out of 35 Constitution alteration bills transmitted to him for assent by the National Assembly.

Drawing the attention of senators to the presidential action, Lawan stated that out of the 35 constitution alteration bill forwarded to the President in January for assent, only 16 have been assented to.

The most striking of the 16 bills assented to according to him, was the fifth alteration bill number 6 which makes provisions for the financial independence of State Houses of Assembly and Judiciary.

Others he added were those that dwell on power devolutions in the areas of…