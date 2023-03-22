Buhari wishes Muslim faithful happy Ramadan | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent best wishes to Muslims as they commence 30 days of Ramadan fasting, urging that they use the season “to project the best and finest virtues of Islam by personal conduct, and not precept.”

In a goodwill message to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja, Buhari said:

“Let us use this opportunity to put the best teachings of Islam into practice, such as kindness and the love of humanity.

“This is an occasion for deep reflection and greater fear of Allah and avoidance of all evils that harm humanity.”

According to Buhari, Ramadan is characterised by abstention from food and drinks from dawn to dusk, which brings both the rich and poor to share the experience of hunger together, thereby strengthening the bonds between haves and have-nots.

Buhari further urged, “as we begin these 30 days fasting season, let us not forget that Ramadan is not only about abstention…