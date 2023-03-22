Ex-minister, group root for Wase as Speaker





Former Minister of State for Information and Communication, Ibrahim Nakande, has appealed to elected members of the House of Representatives from the North Central to adopt the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, as consensus candidate for the position of Speaker in the 10th Assembly. According to Nakandze, with the North Central positioned for the Speaker’s […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper