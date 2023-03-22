Grandmother sets son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren ablaze for — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Police recover mutilated driver’s body at park

Residents of Aponmu in Akure South Local Council of Ondo State were yesterday, thrown into mourning, when an elderly woman in the community killed her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren by setting them on fire.

The suspect, identified as Iforiti, who used to live with her deceased son, Victor, set the family of four on fire at midnight.

Iforiti allegedly poured petrol into their room, after which she used a matchstick to ignite it, while the family was asleep.

Her son, Victor, daughter-in-law, Rachael and one of the grandchildren were confirmed dead by a medical doctor when they were rushed to the hospital, while the only surviving grandchild was in a critical condition, with medical personnel battling to save his life.

An eyewitness, Korede Michael said the fire was noticed at about 2:00 a.m., which made neighbours rush to the compound.

Michael added that neighbours had to break the window to rescue the victims.

She said:…