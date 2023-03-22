INEC did not obey court order to list me as Labour Party candidate, says Oworu







Olumide Oworu said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not comply with a court order validating him as the Labour Party candidate contesting the Surulere 1 seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly. Oworu’s name was not listed among the candidates contesting the election by INEC on election day. The Labour Party candidate […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper