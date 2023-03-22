Nigeria battles Guinea for Paris 2024 Olympics football ticket — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria’s quest to return to the Olympic Games football event begins today, at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, where the U-23 Eagles will clash with their Guinean counterparts.

Nigeria’s last participation at the men’s football event was at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 edition, where the U-23 Eagles won the bronze medal. The 1996 gold and 2008 bronze medalists missed the 2020 edition in Japan and hope to return to the fray at the Paris 2024 Games.

In preparation for today’s match, U-23 Eagles’ Head Coach, Salisu Yusuf, invited overseas and home-based players to their Abuja camp and hopes they are well tuned for the Guineans, who came into the country on Saturday.

“I am satisfied that we have been able to work hard these past days and are now set for action. The players know that reaching the Africa Cup of Nations presents them a tremendous opportunity to fight hard for a ticket to the Olympics, which is a global tournament, “ Salisu told thenff.com.



“We have invited a…