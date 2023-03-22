





In light of the serious shortcomings with the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, over seventy Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the auspices of the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room have called for an independent inquiry into the conduct of the 2023 Nigeria General Elections. Situation Room Convener, Ene Obi, who made this call […]

The post Over 70 CSOs demand independent inquiry into INEC's poor conduct of 2023 general elections appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper