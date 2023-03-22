TikTok says half of Americans use site as ban threat looms | The Guardian Nigeria News

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said Tuesday that US user numbers had soared to 150 million — almost half the total population — as he prepared to fight at US Congress for the Chinese-owned site’s future.

Chew will give testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee Thursday where he is set to face a barrage of questions over allegations by both Republicans and Democrats that the app is beholden to the Communist Party in Beijing.

The company has also confirmed reports that the White House gave TikTok an ultimatum to part ways with its Chinese owners or face a US ban.

“Today, I’m super excited to announce that more than 150 million Americans are on TikTok. That’s almost half of the US coming to TikTok to connect, to create, to share, to learn or just to have some fun,” Chew said in a TikTok post.

This was up from TikTok’s previous measure in 2020 that 100 million users came to the video-sharing site every month, which already made it one of the most…