$2.54b needed to tackle health needs in 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Millions of people in Horn of Africaz facing food shortages due to worst drought in 40 years, rising global food costs

Two-and-a-half billion dollars: that’s how much funding the United Nations (UN) World Health Organisation (WHO) will need across its operations this year, it said on Monday, to help a record number of people facing disease and starvation.

In its appeal, the WHO said that a staggering 339 million people now need humanitarian assistance globally. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the UN agency’s Director-General, urged donors “to be generous” and help WHO to save lives, prevent the spread of disease within and across borders, and support communities as they rebuild.

Today, WHO staff are providing assistance in 54 health crises around the world, 11 of which are classified as Grade 3, WHO’s highest level of emergency, requiring the most comprehensive response.

“As it is often the case, the most vulnerable are the worst-hit,” the UN agency said in a…