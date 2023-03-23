2023 AFCON qualifiers: Osimhen promises goals, assists against Guinea-Bissau | The Guardian Nigeria News

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has sent a message that is likely to give nightmares to players and coaches of the Guinea-Bissau national team ahead of the two-legged 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Osimhen, who has been in great scoring form this season for Italian Serie A tabletoppers, Napoli, arrived at the Super Eagles’ camp in Abuja on Tuesday after putting pen to paper as a brand ambassador for Dettol.

In an interview with the NFF media on Wednesday, the Italian league’s leading scorer, with 21 goals so far, promised to contribute goals and assists in both legs of the clashes against Guinea Bissau.

That is starting with the home tie at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Friday before the return leg against the Djurtus at the Nacional 24 de Setembro Stadium on March 27.

The 24-year-old, who missed Nigeria’s defeats to Algeria and Portugal in the last international window due to injury said he is looking forward to the games and expressed delight to be…