The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed candidates, who had registered for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) optional Mock-UTME scheduled for Thursday, 30 March 2023, that their notification slips would be ready for printing from Thursday, 23rd March 2023. JAMB Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, all candidates for the […]

The post 2023 mock-UTME: Notification slips ready for printing, says JAMB appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper