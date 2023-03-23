Election violence: Police arrest 47 suspects in Jigawa, Abia, C’ River, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Four killed, houses, vehicles set ablaze, many injured in Delta, C’Rivers

Though the February 11 and March 18 General elections have come and gone, it left scars in the hearts and bodies of many, as a result of violence recorded across the country. So far, 50 suspects have been arrested in six states for assaulting and destroying electoral materials.

In Cross River State, 16 suspects were arrested for various election offences. According to the State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Abubakar Garba, 16 suspected political thugs were arrested in Ogoja and Obudu in Northern Cross River Senatorial District with six guns and live ammunition, during the presidential election.



The CP, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, said the suspects were recruited by top politicians in the Northern Senatorial District to disrupt the election.



“They were arrested during the presidential election and paraded in Calabar and have been charged to…