French protests turn violent as pensions fury rages | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hundreds of thousands of French workers on Thursday massed in a new show of anger against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, with protests turning violent in Paris and other cities in a confrontation that shows showed no sign of abating.

The uproar over the imposition of the reform — which the government chose to push through without a vote in parliament — has turned into the biggest domestic crisis of Macron’s second term in office.

It is also threatening to cast a shadow over the visit to France next week of King Charles III, the first foreign visit he has made as monarch.

The numbers in Paris and other cities appeared higher than in previous protest days this year, the protests given new momentum by Macron’s refusal in a TV interview Wednesday to back down on the reform.

The streets of Paris saw clashes between protesters and police during a big demonstration, with security forces firing teargas and charging crowds with batons.

Fires were lit in the street,…