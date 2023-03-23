GROW with SAP Brings Proven Cloud ERP Benefits to Midsize Customers







WALLDORF, Germany, 23 March 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced GROW with SAP, a new offering to help midsize customers adopt cloud ERP that enables speed, predictability and continuous innovation. GROW with SAP customers get the same best practices powering the world’s industry leaders, while benefiting from rapid deployment and frictionless updates. “SAP’s ERP […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper