





The president-elect campaign spokesman in the South East, Dr. Josef Onoh has told the President-elect to prioritize the release of Nnamdi Kanu than conceding the position of the President of the Senate to the South East zone. Onoh argued that the south east had held the position of the President of the Senate and rotated […]

The post Kanu’s release more important to South East than Senate presidency – Onoh appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper