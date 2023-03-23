Keyamo petitions DSS over utterances of Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed | The Guardian Nigeria News

A spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo, has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) over statements made by Labour Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed.

In a petition sent to the DSS on Thursday, 23 March, Keyamo asked the agency to ‘rein’ in Obi and Baba-Ahmed.

He said Obi and Baba-Ahmed have been making incendiary comments and claims about the declaration of Bola Tinubu as president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He noted that the latest of such comments are those made by Baba-Ahmed on Channels TV on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, where the LP Vice President threatened that swearing in Tinubu on May 29th, 2023 would signal the end of democracy.

“These comments and claims are made, not just within the boundaries of exercising their rights to freedom of speech and the freedom to air their grievances publicly, but they have since crossed the…