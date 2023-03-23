NITDA assures Ghanaian counterpart of effective collaboration | The Guardian Nigeria News

To enhance technological advancement in the continent, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa believes that effective collaborations among the nations in the continent would build a formidable and greater information technology (IT) ecosystem in the region.

The NITDA DG stated this in Abuja during the day one of the three-day working visit of the Ghanaian National Information Technology Agency (NITA) delegation led by its DG, Richard Okyere Fosu, to understudy Nigeria’s IT regulatory instruments, policy documents and seek possible areas of collaboration.

Describing the visit of the delegation from Ghana as a step in the right direction towards the development of Africa’s IT ecosystem, Inuwa stated that it was an imperative collaboration needed to achieve a common goal.

Stating that no one can succeed in isolation, he asserted, “if we really want to succeed as a continent, we need to collaborate, we need to work…