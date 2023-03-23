NLC threatens strike as CBN orders banks to come for old notes | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed public sector workers to embark on a nationwide strike beginning from next Wednesday. Its president, Joe Ajaero, gave the directive yesterday during a media briefing in Abuja. He also directed the affiliates to get set for picketing of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branches across the federation.

Ajaero said the order was consequent upon the expiration of a one-week ultimatum given to the apex bank to make cash available for Nigerians.

BUT reliable sources at the CBN said last night that banks had been ordered to collect the old Naira notes they deposited in CBN, assuring that before the end of the week, the country would be awash with the currency. They said that there would be no need for any action by Labour

NLC had urged the Federal Government to address the hardship faced by Nigerians due to challenges posed by currency, fuel scarcity and electricity tariff hike.



The central labour body, in a communiqué, said the…