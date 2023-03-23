PDP refers Ortom to disciplinary committee, suspends others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has referred Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue to its National Disciplinary Committee over alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

3 hours ago

A spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo, has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) over statements made by Labour Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed. In a petition sent to the DSS on Thursday, 23 March, Keyamo asked the agency to ‘rein’ in Obi…