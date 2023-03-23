Tanzania confirms first-ever outbreak of deadly Marburg Virus Disease | The Guardian Nigeria News

© WHO/Benjamin Sensasi Tanzania has confirmed its first-ever outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease. (file)

New York, USA, 22 March 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/Tanzania confirmed its first-ever cases of Marburg Virus Disease after conducting laboratory tests in the country’s northwest Kagera region, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lab tests were carried out after eight people in the region developed symptoms of the “highly virulent” disease, including fever, vomiting, bleeding, and kidney failure.

Five of the eight confirmed cases have died, including a health worker, and the remaining three are being treated. The agency also identified 161 contacts of those infected, who are currently being monitored.

“The efforts by Tanzania’s health authorities to establish the cause of the disease is a clear indication of the determination to effectively respond to the outbreak. We are working with the government to rapidly scale up control…